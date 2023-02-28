Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.76) Per Share

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will earn ($1.76) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IONS. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Further Reading

