J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.39.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT stock opened at $184.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.