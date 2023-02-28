Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 404.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Featured Stories

