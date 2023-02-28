Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ambarella, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ambarella in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Ambarella’s current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMBA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.12.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $92.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.55. Ambarella has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $143.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 18.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $310,200.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,222 shares in the company, valued at $58,406,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $310,200.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,406,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,906.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

