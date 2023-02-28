KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for La-Z-Boy’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $32.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Institutional Trading of La-Z-Boy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 406.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 30,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Articles

