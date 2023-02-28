Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 27th

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

NYSE KNX opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

