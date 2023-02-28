Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.24% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $18,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

