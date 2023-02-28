Kohl’s Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KSS. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of KSS opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

