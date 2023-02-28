Kura Oncology’s (KURA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.20.
Kura Oncology Stock Performance
Kura Oncology stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a current ratio of 18.56. The stock has a market cap of $811.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.86. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,668,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after purchasing an additional 457,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,826,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after buying an additional 1,049,977 shares in the last quarter.
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.