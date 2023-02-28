Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 955.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,293,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Biogen by 375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,956,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 267,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,642,000 after acquiring an additional 230,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Biogen by 15.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 227,008 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $269.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.37. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

