LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Bank of America

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TREE. Susquehanna downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of TREE stock opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $129.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $411.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Analysts expect that LendingTree will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 18,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,003.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,935.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 74.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

See Also

