Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to C$137.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$134.00 to C$137.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LBLCF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$124.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $75.28 and a 12-month high of $95.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.72.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

