Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Mining from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a sell rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 46.55%.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

