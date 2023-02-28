Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967,028 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.56% of Chewy worth $73,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Insider Activity

Chewy Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,258,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,258,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 236,958 shares of company stock worth $10,171,541 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.