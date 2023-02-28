Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 32,502 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,201,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,502 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.32% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $75,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 422,508 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 285.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 576,242 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 426,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 172.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 266,400 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 215.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,414 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 397.5% in the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 151,643 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 121,162 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $191,808.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $191,808.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,994.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

