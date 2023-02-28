Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 980 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,671,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Barnes Group worth $77,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,130,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,193,000 after acquiring an additional 58,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,238,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,533,000 after acquiring an additional 149,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,184,000 after acquiring an additional 83,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1,923.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,040 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

B opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on B. StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

