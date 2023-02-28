Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,370,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,816 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $80,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $569,020.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,814,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $187,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 13,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $569,020.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,814,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,308 shares of company stock worth $2,448,664. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $42.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUPN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

