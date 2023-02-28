Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.20% of BOX worth $76,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BOX by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in BOX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BOX by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BOX by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,733,911.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,827,394. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

