Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $72.07 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,693 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Cloudflare worth $72,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,425 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,553,000 after acquiring an additional 610,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after acquiring an additional 513,800 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,991,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,897,000 after acquiring an additional 369,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $132.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $983,261.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 475,494 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,287. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

