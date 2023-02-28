Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $74.08 Million Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,269,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.89% of MaxLinear worth $74,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1,469.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 97.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after purchasing an additional 883,780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 55.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 123.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 331,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,123,000 after buying an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,782.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MaxLinear Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

NYSE:MXL opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

