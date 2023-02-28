Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $78.37 Million Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,324 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $78,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 48.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 70.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Outfront Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Stories

