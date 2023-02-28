Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $78.46 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,516 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.17% of PTC Therapeutics worth $78,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,828.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,022.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

