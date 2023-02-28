Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $82.29 Million Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038,727 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $82,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 379,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 44,129 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,034,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,851,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 88.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,328.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,536 shares of company stock worth $5,900,024. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $72.25 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.91.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

