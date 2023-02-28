Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771,138 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $90,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Freshpet by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Freshpet by 65.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $118.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRPT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

