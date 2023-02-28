Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,423 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 5.16% of Travere Therapeutics worth $81,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $182,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $182,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $44,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TVTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

