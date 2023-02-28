Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of CMS Energy worth $72,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Featured Articles

