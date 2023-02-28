Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 13,750 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.94% of Power Integrations worth $71,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 19.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 265.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 48.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,526 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $208,496.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,302.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,821 shares in the company, valued at $51,538,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,526 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $208,496.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,302.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,208 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $98.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.77. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

