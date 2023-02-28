Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 15,726 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,127,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,726 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.06% of OGE Energy worth $77,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,842,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,659,000 after buying an additional 1,167,861 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 778,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 530,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1,178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 553,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 510,200 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 50.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Stories

