Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 61,008 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,008 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $71,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.8% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,164,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 64.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,190,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,521.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,537.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,292.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,034.42.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 122.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

