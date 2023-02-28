Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 61,713 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,713 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of Extra Space Storage worth $89,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 33,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 498.7% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $161.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

