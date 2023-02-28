Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.82.

M stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.75. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

