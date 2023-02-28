Mapletree Logistics Trust (MAPGF) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) is one of 328 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mapletree Logistics Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of Mapletree Logistics Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A Mapletree Logistics Trust Competitors 13.16% 0.47% 2.25%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Mapletree Logistics Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Mapletree Logistics Trust pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 152.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mapletree Logistics Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mapletree Logistics Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mapletree Logistics Trust Competitors 2333 12060 13423 309 2.42

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 17.04%. Given Mapletree Logistics Trust’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mapletree Logistics Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A 10.42 Mapletree Logistics Trust Competitors $905.57 million $156.93 million 12.62

Mapletree Logistics Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Logistics Trust. Mapletree Logistics Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mapletree Logistics Trust rivals beat Mapletree Logistics Trust on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

Mapletree Logistics Trust engages in the investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate related assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India. The company was founded on July 5, 2004 and is headquartered in Singapore.

