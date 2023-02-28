Marcus (MCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Marcus to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MCS stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.31 million, a PE ratio of 402.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.57. Marcus has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Marcus

In other news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $48,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Marcus by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 55.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Further Reading

