MBIA (MBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st.

MBIA Trading Down 0.4 %

MBIA stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. MBIA has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MBIA by 105.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MBIA by 24.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 58.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About MBIA

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBI. StockNews.com raised shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of MBIA in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

