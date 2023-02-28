MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,260.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,182.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,044.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $950.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.