MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MFA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.45.

MFA Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

MFA opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.91. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $17.16.

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at MFA Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

