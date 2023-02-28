Mizuho Boosts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $60.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $2,911,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 12.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also

