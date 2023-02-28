Mizuho Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $225.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.53.

Shares of WDAY opened at $184.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of -149.14, a P/E/G ratio of 186.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.78.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

