Morgan Stanley Increases Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $325.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler upgraded Insulet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Insulet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $317.82.

Insulet Trading Down 4.2 %

PODD opened at $281.94 on Friday. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,699.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Insulet by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

