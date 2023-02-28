MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) vs. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Head-To-Head Comparison

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MusclePharm and AbbVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MusclePharm -38.51% N/A -169.56% AbbVie 20.39% 154.52% 17.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of MusclePharm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of AbbVie shares are held by institutional investors. 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of AbbVie shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

MusclePharm has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbbVie has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MusclePharm and AbbVie’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MusclePharm $50.04 million 0.00 -$12.87 million ($0.58) 0.00 AbbVie $58.05 billion 4.70 $11.84 billion $6.61 23.34

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than MusclePharm. MusclePharm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MusclePharm and AbbVie, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A AbbVie 0 9 6 0 2.40

AbbVie has a consensus price target of $161.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.36%. Given AbbVie’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AbbVie is more favorable than MusclePharm.

Summary

AbbVie beats MusclePharm on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products. The company also provides FitMiss branded sports nutrition products, which are formulated primarily for the female body to support women in the areas of weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness; and functional energy beverages under the Combat Energy and FitMiss Energy brands. It sells its products to various athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions. The company was founded on October 19, 2011 and is headquartered in North Chicago, IL.

