National Bank Financial Lowers Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$65.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on EIFZF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Exchange Income Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $36.88 on Friday. Exchange Income has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $41.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exchange Income (EIFZF)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.