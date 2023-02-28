National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Position Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,464 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.78% of National Vision worth $20,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in National Vision by 112.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter worth $4,145,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in National Vision by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Vision by 51.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Stock Performance

National Vision stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at National Vision

EYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on National Vision to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

In related news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Read More

