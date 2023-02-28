Needham & Company LLC Boosts Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target to $40.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Bel Fuse Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ BELFB opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.71. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $42.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth $7,971,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 148,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth $2,638,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth $1,471,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
