Needham & Company LLC Boosts Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target to $40.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.71. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $42.00.

In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $33,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $237,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $33,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth $7,971,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 148,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth $2,638,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth $1,471,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

