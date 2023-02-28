Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $261.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $31,452.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $121,158. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after buying an additional 2,928,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,128,000 after buying an additional 2,559,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,835,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 1,297,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

