Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $323.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $397.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.