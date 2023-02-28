NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,663,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,687 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NMI were worth $74,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after buying an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,532,000 after buying an additional 153,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NMI by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,723,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,847,000 after buying an additional 354,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $24,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NMIH stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.64 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

