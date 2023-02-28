NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Position Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

NWE opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 77.54%.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.