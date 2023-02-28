Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $33,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 996,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,730,000 after acquiring an additional 229,859 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,582,000 after acquiring an additional 193,896 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 392,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,424 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO opened at $483.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $638.64.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

