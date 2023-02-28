ODP (ODP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ODP Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ODP opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ODP has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,647,000. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in ODP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,166,000. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ODP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in ODP by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,668,000 after acquiring an additional 87,174 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

Further Reading

