Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at KeyCorp

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.97.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $71.64 on Friday. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $188.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Okta by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.